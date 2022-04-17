John Maguire on film: The Northman, a Viking tale that thrills with unsettling visions and ferocious violence
Director Robert Eggers brings to life the Norse myth that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet in a breathtaking action-filled epic
Cinema’s battlefield is littered with the corpses of Viking films that failed at the box office, from John McTiernan’s The 13th Warrior to Nicolas Winding Refn’s Valhalla Rising and, more recently, the risible Pathfinder which was a heavy metal album cover brought to life. Norse operas have clearly proven a tough sell. Robert Eggers’ brutal and immediate The Northman, however, a $90 million epic filmed mostly along the north coast of Ireland, has the power...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Maguire on film: A once Fantastic franchise that has lost the secret to creating magic
Special effects and slapstick comedy fail to hide the lack of direction and emptiness at the heart of the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series,
John Maguire on Film: True Things – an office anti-romance that spins out of control for director Harry Wootliff
Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke impress as the two leads in Wootliff’s flawed psychological drama
A fight at the Oscars: Irish comedians on the slap heard around the world
The incident has provided a platform for discussion of the risks that attend a comedy career
Six of the best? John Maguire gives his Oscars forecast
Our resident movie critic casts an eye over the runners and riders of the 2022 Academy Awards, and boldly predicts who’ll take home the ‘Big Six’ gongs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight