Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

John Maguire on film: Roger Michell goes out in style with his delightful comedy-drama The Duke

The late director’s final offering is an enjoyable look back at the 1961 theft of one of the most expensive paintings in Britain. Meanwhile Damien Power’s No Exit offers something short of a blizzard of thrills

John Maguire
27th February, 2022
John Maguire on film: Roger Michell goes out in style with his delightful comedy-drama The Duke
Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren in The Duke: the film is a tender portrait of a marriage, a biting examination of entrenched social divides, a beautifully measured courtroom drama and a showcase for Broadbent and Mirren’s sublime double act

It has been called one of the greatest art robberies of the 20th century. In August 1961, Britain’s National Gallery unveiled its latest acquisition: a portrait of Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, by the Spanish master Francisco de Goya. Painted during the Peninsular War, it had been the subject of a £140,000 bid (equivalent to €4 million today) by an American collector but was “saved for the nation” by a government grant. Unveiled to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Olwen Foureré is formidable as Sally Hardesty in Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Film studies: How the horror heroine turned into the ultimate survivor

Film Sarah Cleary
Andrea Riseborough in Here Before: sells the creepy conceit superbly, making this mother’s mourning feel visceral and her hope desperately sad

John Maguire on film: Here Before is a promising thriller that descends into an exercise in gaslighting

Film John Maguire
Actor and director Kenneth Branagh: ‘ I would always say to myself that the time I lived in Belfast was the time I best knew who I was.’ Picture: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Kenneth Branagh interview: ‘The ground from beneath my feet had been taken away and now I was walking on sand: if ever there was a living metaphor for instability, it was that’

Film John Maguire
The Wachowski sisters: the mutable identities, imaginary futures and complex philosophies of their groundbreaking films and TV shows have taken on a greater poignancy since their very public gender transitions

The Profile: Why Lana and Lilly Wachowski remain at the cutting edge of modernist sci-fi cinema

Film John Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1