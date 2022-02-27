John Maguire on film: Roger Michell goes out in style with his delightful comedy-drama The Duke

It has been called one of the greatest art robberies of the 20th century. In August 1961, Britain’s National Gallery unveiled its latest acquisition: a portrait of Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, by the Spanish master Francisco de Goya. Painted during the Peninsular War, it had been the subject of a £140,000 bid (equivalent to €4 million today) by an American collector but was “saved for the nation” by a government grant. Unveiled to...