Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

John Maguire on film: Raimi struggles to navigate Marvel’s increasingly well-trodden landscape

The 28th instalment of the Marvel Comics Universe has its moments, but is undermined by a predictable and uninteresting script

John Maguire
8th May, 2022
John Maguire on film: Raimi struggles to navigate Marvel’s increasingly well-trodden landscape
Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: his character finds himself in a pitched battle with his all-powerful former Avengers ally Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

Only a decade ago, audiences could barely comprehend the notion of a single Marvel Comics Universe. Now, though, the idea that there are parallel realities alongside our own is nowhere near big enough to satisfy the blockbuster factory’s boundless ambition.

And it’s not just Marvel – multiverses are all the rage. You cannot turn around without falling through a dimensional gap and ending up somewhere else entirely. This was at the heart of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery in Julian Fellowes’ Downton Abbey: A New Era

John Maguire on film: Downton’s New Era is nothing but the same old story

Film John Maguire
Alexander Skarsgård in The Northman: as graceful as it is gleeful in its depictions of barbarous action

John Maguire on film: The Northman, a Viking tale that thrills with unsettling visions and ferocious violence

Film John Maguire
Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Callum Turner in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

John Maguire on film: A once Fantastic franchise that has lost the secret to creating magic

Film John Maguire
Not cute: Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke in True Things

John Maguire on Film: True Things – an office anti-romance that spins out of control for director Harry Wootliff

Film John Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1