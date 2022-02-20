John Maguire on film: Here Before is a promising thriller that descends into an exercise in gaslighting

The grief of losing a child is as close to impossible to adequately convey on screen as any human emotion could be. Joy and rage come and go like passing clouds, but bereavement seeps under our skin and becomes part of the burden we carry every day.

As we first meet Belfast mother Laura (Andrea Riseborough) in writer and director Stacey Gregg’s debut feature Here Before, the weight of her young daughter Josie’s death some...