John Maguire on film: A once Fantastic franchise that has lost the secret to creating magic
Special effects and slapstick comedy fail to hide the lack of direction and emptiness at the heart of the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series,
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore; Directed by David Yates; Nationwide, 12A; Rating: **
Poor old Newt Scamander. The mild-mannered “magizoologist” with kind eyes and a suitcase full of rescued mythical creatures, charged with carrying the Harry Potter banner into a new era of blockbuster fantasies, has found himself elbowed out of his own franchise by more recognisable characters from this layered and lucrative universe.
Played by the engaging Eddie Redmayne as...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Maguire on Film: True Things – an office anti-romance that spins out of control for director Harry Wootliff
Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke impress as the two leads in Wootliff’s flawed psychological drama
A fight at the Oscars: Irish comedians on the slap heard around the world
The incident has provided a platform for discussion of the risks that attend a comedy career
Six of the best? John Maguire gives his Oscars forecast
Our resident movie critic casts an eye over the runners and riders of the 2022 Academy Awards, and boldly predicts who’ll take home the ‘Big Six’ gongs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight
John Maguire on film: A bleak but brilliant study of the legacy of grief left by the Kosovo War
Blerta Basholli’s award-winning film covers the aftermath of a brutal massacre in Kosovo: as the women of a small village attempt to reconstruct their lives, they are often met with resistance from their own community