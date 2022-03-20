John Maguire on film: A bleak but brilliant study of the legacy of grief left by the Kosovo War
Blerta Basholli’s award-winning film covers the aftermath of a brutal massacre in Kosovo: as the women of a small village attempt to reconstruct their lives, they are often met with resistance from their own community
In March 1999, when Nato began bombing Yugoslavia, the Albanian Kosovar village Krusha e Madhe was the location of a massacre by a Serbian special police unit that left 240 people dead or missing, most of them military-age men. This atrocity later formed part of the war crimes indictment against Slobodan Milošević and others in their trial at The Hague.
Debut writer and director Blerta Basholli’s Hive picks up the story seven years later. Krusha...
