Ireland’s largest film and TV studio to be built in Meath

Construction will start soon on a new film and television studio in Co Meath aimed at rivalling Troy, Ashford and Ardmore studios in size, with the aim of completion in early 2021.

Discussions have been held with Amazon, Netflix and others regarding high-end TV and feature film projects to book in at the facilities, which are backed by legendary Deliverance director John Boorman and B-movie king Roger Corman.

“We are talking to all relevant players,” said...