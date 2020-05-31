Interview: David Freyne talks about Dating Amber, his new buddy comedy

Down the video-conferencing line from his home in London, David Freyne is explaining how his new comedy Dating Amber is both a coming-of-age story and a coming-out story when I notice the fiddly software we’re using has not recorded any of our conversation.

Freyne, a 37-year-old Kildare man with a lockdown quiff and a neatly-trimmed beard, is in full flow when I have to stop him mid-sentence, apologise, and ask if he can...