Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

I Care a Lot: Horrible people meet their match in dark comedy thriller

In J Blakeson’s enjoyable film, Rosamund Pike shines as a nasty predator who may have tried one scam too many

John Maguire
21st February, 2021
I Care a Lot: Horrible people meet their match in dark comedy thriller
Eiza Gonzalez, Dianne Wiest and Rosamund Pike in I Care a Lot: Pike gives a showcase performance as a predator who will burn someone else’s life to the ground and root joyfully in the ashes

REVIEWED THIS WEEK

I Care a Lot

Directed by J Blakeson

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel in News of the World

News of the World: Hanks shines yet again in a superior Western

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Dear Comrades! is both a warning from history and an act of remembrance

Dear Comrades!: Soviet Russia’s past is laid bare in stark black and white

Film John Maguire 2 weeks ago
Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes

The Dig: Subtlety wins the day in a masterpiece of restraint

Film John Maguire 3 weeks ago
Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger

The White Tiger: Paying a high price to escape the rules of a rigid society

Film John Maguire 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1