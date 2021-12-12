Film: Spielberg finds his rhythm with new take on Bernstein classic
For his first musical, Steven Spielberg has revisited the themes of racial and social integration and the power of mutual respect with an updated West Side Story
West Side Story
Directed by Steven Spielberg
Nationwide, 12A
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Silver-screen superstars: the best films of 2021
John Maguire rounds up your favourites and the ones you shouldn’t miss in this review of the year in cinema
Film: Campion explores new territory with tense, lowering Western
Jane Campion returns with her first film in 12 years, a shifting, layered and ambiguous Western
Film: Gaga’s tour de force is simply to die for
The singer turned actress is superb as a murderous spouse in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci
Film: A reboot that’s a ghost of its former self
The latest attempt to rejuvenate the Ghostbusters franchise falls as flat as its 2016 predecessor