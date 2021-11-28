Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

Film: Gaga’s tour de force is simply to die for

The singer turned actress is superb as a murderous spouse in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci

John Maguire
28th November, 2021
Film: Gaga’s tour de force is simply to die for
Lady Gaga in House of Gucci: her performance is a masterclass in agility

House of Gucci

Directed by Ridley Scott

Nationwide, 15A

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Too little, too late: Celeste O’Connor, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim and McKenna Grace star in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Picture: Kimberly French/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Film: A reboot that’s a ghost of its former self

Film John Maguire
Not riding into the sunset anytime soon: Clint Eastwood as Mike Milo in his new film Cry Macho

Film: Eternal Eastwood takes things slowly in elegiac Western

Film John Maguire
Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in Last Night In Soho: the film devolves at the halfway point into a mid-ranking Scooby-Doo episode. Picture: Focus Features

Film: Atmospheric Sixties Soho horror fails to swing the scares

Film John Maguire
Be careful what you watch for. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

40 scares at Halloween: The many ways to give yourself the shivers

Film Darragh Geraghty

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1