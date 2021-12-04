Film: Campion explores new territory with tense, lowering Western
Jane Campion returns with her first film in 12 years, a shifting, layered and ambiguous Western
The Power of the Dog
Directed by Jane Campion
Netflix, 12
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Film: Gaga’s tour de force is simply to die for
The singer turned actress is superb as a murderous spouse in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci
Film: A reboot that’s a ghost of its former self
The latest attempt to rejuvenate the Ghostbusters franchise falls as flat as its 2016 predecessor
Film: Eternal Eastwood takes things slowly in elegiac Western
The 91-year-old’s latest film, Cry Macho, isn’t a patch on the gunslinging classics that made him a legend
Film: Atmospheric Sixties Soho horror fails to swing the scares
Edgar Wright’s homage to Italian giallo horror descends into a flaccid mess long before the end