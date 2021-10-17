Film: A knight’s tale thrice told gains a female perspective

Denis Villeneuve interview: ‘I’m drawn to difficult projects where I put myself in artistic danger and start a fight with cinema’

Denis Villeneuve has dreamed of adapting Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel since he was a teenager. Now, after a difficult shoot, a protracted edit, and the little matter of a global pandemic shuttering cinemas worldwide, he has delivered the first half of what he hopes will be the definitive Dune