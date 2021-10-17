Denis Villeneuve interview: ‘I’m drawn to difficult projects where I put myself in artistic danger and start a fight with cinema’
Denis Villeneuve has dreamed of adapting Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel since he was a teenager. Now, after a difficult shoot, a protracted edit, and the little matter of a global pandemic shuttering cinemas worldwide, he has delivered the first half of what he hopes will be the definitive Dune
Denis Villeneuve always goes big and bold. Since his breakthrough Sicario, a dusty thriller that exposed the hypocrises and complicities of the US war on drugs along the Mexican border, the 54-year-old French-Canadian director has balanced the expectations of epic, blockbuster cinema with the sensibilities of the arthouse.
He challenged audiences to communicate with aliens in his sci-fi drama Arrival, and defied expectations again by making a sequel to one of sci-fi’s most beloved masterpieces,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Film: A knight’s tale thrice told gains a female perspective
Ridley Scott returns to the theme of his first feature film with The Last Duel, a story of rivalry, rape and revenge in 14th-century Normandy
Film: Latest Bond pulls out all the stops as Craig bows out
The English actor enjoys a fine swansong as 007 in the action-packed No Time to Die
Film: Deconstructing a classical hero, darkly
David Lowery’s The Green Knight is a thrilling medieval fantasy that also manages to be a minimalist triumph
Film: Dramatic Irish thriller soaked in symbolism and silence
Ann Skelly is superb as a troubled student trying to track down her birth mother in Rose Plays Julie