Denis Villeneuve interview: ‘I’m drawn to difficult projects where I put myself in artistic danger and start a fight with cinema’

Denis Villeneuve always goes big and bold. Since his breakthrough Sicario, a dusty thriller that exposed the hypocrises and complicities of the US war on drugs along the Mexican border, the 54-year-old French-Canadian director has balanced the expectations of epic, blockbuster cinema with the sensibilities of the arthouse.

He challenged audiences to communicate with aliens in his sci-fi drama Arrival, and defied expectations again by making a sequel to one of sci-fi’s most beloved masterpieces,...