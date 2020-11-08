Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comedy films to lighten the darkest days

We could all do with a chuckle right now so here’s acomprehensive compilation of films to make you laugh

8th November, 2020
18
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade has laughs for all the family

It’s easy, almost natural, to feel glum these days. It has been a long year. We all need a break we’re probably not going to get. We need distraction from the daily drudgery, a blessed few hours free of worry and stress. We need a bloody laugh. So turn the phone off, pour yourself a glass of whatever you fancy and pick one of these modern classics guaranteed to lift your spirits....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Profile: Johnny Depp’s reputation is in tatters after libel case loss

The acclaimed megastar actor failed in his legal action against the Sun newspaper over allegations that he beat his former wife

Barry J Whyte | 6 hours ago

About Endlessness: A short film about the oddness of ordinary life

Swedish director Roy Andersson brings the cosmic and the everyday together in a collection of 35 imagined scenes

John Maguire | 6 hours ago

Film: A terrifying yet strangely poignant tale

Natalie Erika James’s Australian thriller Relic has an emotional core at its slow-burning heart

John Maguire | 1 week ago