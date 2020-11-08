Comedy films to lighten the darkest days

It’s easy, almost natural, to feel glum these days. It has been a long year. We all need a break we’re probably not going to get. We need distraction from the daily drudgery, a blessed few hours free of worry and stress. We need a bloody laugh. So turn the phone off, pour yourself a glass of whatever you fancy and pick one of these modern classics guaranteed to lift your spirits....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team