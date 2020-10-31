Saturday October 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cartoon Saloon interview: Drawing on all of their resources

Wolfwalkers is the best Irish film of the year, but it took monumental effort in the face of adversity to get it completed, as co-directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart explain

31st October, 2020
4
Ross Stewart and Tomm Moore, co-directors of Cartoon Saloon, the Kilkenny-based animation studio

Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, co-directors of Cartoon Saloon’s new feature Wolfwalkers, are sitting in a black-painted room in their acclaimed animation studio’s Kilkenny headquarters. Moore is perched on the back of his seat, while Stewart is draped across his chair two metres distant. Both in their early 40s, the duo have made the Irish film of the year, a dizzyingly beautiful animation that rejoices in the richness of our native folklore and the limitless...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

On the Rocks: Murray turns on the charm in Coppola’s NY comedy

Sofia Coppola brings us a enjoyable father-and-daughter comedy with engaging performances from Bill Murray and Rashida Jones

John Maguire | 6 days ago

Director Ben Wheatley on why his new adaptation of Rebecca is not a remake

Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel has been adapted many times for the screen, but Ben Wheatley, director of a new film version for Netflix, believes earlier adaptations missed the point at the heart of the unsettling love story

John Maguire | 6 days ago

The Trial of the Chicago 7: Turning a show trial into a melodrama

Aaron Sorkin brings together a superb cast to portray the true story of a group of anti-Vietnam protesters charged with inciting a riot, but the West Wing director is unable to resist over-dramatising the story

John Maguire | 1 week ago