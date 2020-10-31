Cartoon Saloon interview: Drawing on all of their resources

Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, co-directors of Cartoon Saloon’s new feature Wolfwalkers, are sitting in a black-painted room in their acclaimed animation studio’s Kilkenny headquarters. Moore is perched on the back of his seat, while Stewart is draped across his chair two metres distant. Both in their early 40s, the duo have made the Irish film of the year, a dizzyingly beautiful animation that rejoices in the richness of our native folklore and the limitless...