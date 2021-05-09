Subscribe Today
Log In

Film

Apples: Making memories to find the truth in a parallel universe

Greek director Christos Nikou’s new film is a gently comic look at loss, memory and reinvention

John Maguire
9th May, 2021
Apples: Making memories to find the truth in a parallel universe
Aris Servetalis in Apples: the film opens during a slow, steady epidemic that mysteriously causes ordinary people to lose their memories

Apples

Directed by Christos Nikou

Curzon Home Cinema, 12

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ann Skelly wears Cherry Tree triangle rose taffeta cape, €1,930; taffeta top, €1,180, and taffeta pants, €977; blue nylon gabardine shoes, €815, all Prada

Passion player: Ann Skelly interview

Film Jessie Collins 3 hours ago
Frances McDormand gives an empathic performance in Nomadland

Nomadland: Zhao’s tour de force is a deserving winner

Film John Maguire 1 week ago
Aubrey Plaza gives a memorable performance in Black Bear. Picture: AP

Black Bear: An unnerving, puzzling movie within a movie

Film John Maguire 2 weeks ago
Carey Mulligan gives a fittingly sly performance in Promising Young Woman

Promising Young Woman: A vengeance thriller that makes us face uncomfortable truths

Film John Maguire 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1