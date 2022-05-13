Anton Savage: ‘If the cross-examination of Heard goes in Depp’s favour, it will provide a public victory immeasurably valuable to him’

Johnny Depp is defying a once immutable rule: no one gets their reputation back. Even when the subjects of public scandal are exonerated and vindicated, they remain clothed for perpetuity in the rags of their previous image.

Ronald Reagan’s former secretary of labor, Raymond James Donovan, put it best when, in 1987, he reacted to being cleared of charges of larceny and fraud. The verdict in his case was so resounding that members of the...