Subscribe Today
Log In

Fashion

Zeitgeist: How a family of fashion royalty tore itself apart

The stunning story of the Gucci empire’s downfall is laid bare in a new film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver

Rose Mary Roche
20th November, 2021
Zeitgeist: How a family of fashion royalty tore itself apart
Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani pictured in 1972: the couple were divorced in 1994 and a new film, House of Gucci, explores the murder of Maurizio by his estranged wife. Picture: Shutterstock

The name Gucci evokes images of glamour, decadence and designer bags. but a new film, House of Gucci, explores the luxury brand’s association with another subject: the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his former wife, Patrizia Reggiani, in Milan in 1995.

The glossy film starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia (or ‘Lady Gucci’) is based around Patrizia’s relationship with Gucci heir Maurizio (Adam Driver) whom she had assassinated after their bitter divorce soured her feelings...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Anna Daly: ‘If you\&#039;re not nervous before doing anything that really matters, then maybe it doesn\&#039;t matter to you at all.’ Picture: Lili Forberg

Anna Daly interview: ‘I always think nothing stays the same in the fast lane, and it shouldn't’

Fashion Mary Cate Smith
Juniper by The Landskein, double-breasted belted coat in 100% Irish twill weave, woven in Donegal, €795, available at Havana

Coats to celebrate who we are

Fashion Nadine O’Regan
Catherine Dior, aged 20 in Paris in 1937: the sister of the renowned fashion designer was imprisoned in Ravensbruck concentration camp for her activities in the French resistance. Picture: Collection Christian Dior Parfums

Miss Dior: Hidden history of a fashion icon’s war heroine sibling

Fashion Anna Carey
Facing forward: luxury brands including Dolce &amp; Gabbana have changed the way they connect with customers

Aftermath: how the fashion industry has changed forever

Irish Tatler Dee Bowman

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1