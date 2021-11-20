Zeitgeist: How a family of fashion royalty tore itself apart

The name Gucci evokes images of glamour, decadence and designer bags. but a new film, House of Gucci, explores the luxury brand’s association with another subject: the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his former wife, Patrizia Reggiani, in Milan in 1995.

The glossy film starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia (or ‘Lady Gucci’) is based around Patrizia’s relationship with Gucci heir Maurizio (Adam Driver) whom she had assassinated after their bitter divorce soured her feelings...