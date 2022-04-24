Subscribe Today
Log In

Fashion

The Taste Maker: design consultant Siobhan Lam – ‘Everyone feels like a phoney at some point. Just know that you are good enough and get to work’

The owner of Rathmines homewares outlet April & the Bear on imposter syndrome, her dream dinner guests and the greatest meal she ever had

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
24th April, 2022
The Taste Maker: design consultant Siobhan Lam – ‘Everyone feels like a phoney at some point. Just know that you are good enough and get to work’
Siobhan Lam, design consultant and owner of interiors store April & the Bear: ‘My favourite achievement to date?Becoming a self-employed mother with a team and business I’m proud of.’ Picture: Katie Kavanagh

Siobhan Lam is a design consultant and owner of interiors store April & the Bear, a company which began life in 2013 as an online shop, but now has a permanent home in Rathmines in Dublin, selling a rich variety of quirky, well-priced homewares. A former fashion buyer, Lam set up the company when she and her husband Jamie realised how difficult it was to source beautiful, affordable pieces for their home. The latter part...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Helen Cody: the fashion designer will feature at The ARC Fashion Show, taking place on Thursday, April 21 in the RDS Concert Hall. All funds raised will go to ARC Cancer Support Centres

Taste Maker: Helen Cody – ‘My earliest ambition? To be a fashion designer at the age of six’

Fashion Nadine O’Regan
Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson of Jill &amp; Gill: the duo specialise in creating eye-catching ‘wearable art’ featuring cultural icons such as Iris Apfel, Grace Jones, Debbie Harry and Panti Bliss. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Taste Makers: Artists Jill Deering and Gill Henderson: ‘We feel extremely blessed that people out there in the world love what Jill & Gill have created’

Fashion Nadine O’Regan
Fiona Heaney, creative director at Fee G: ‘Buy Irish and support local. Buy quality over quantity every time.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Taste maker: Fiona Heaney, designer: ‘My motto? Do it once, and do it to the best of your ability’

Fashion Nadine O’Regan
The late great fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent: ‘I believe the work of a couturier is very much like that of an artist’

Creative inspiration: The Paris exhibitions celebrating YSL’s stylish symbiosis of fashion and art

Fashion Rose Mary Roche

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1