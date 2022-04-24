The Taste Maker: design consultant Siobhan Lam – ‘Everyone feels like a phoney at some point. Just know that you are good enough and get to work’
The owner of Rathmines homewares outlet April & the Bear on imposter syndrome, her dream dinner guests and the greatest meal she ever had
Siobhan Lam is a design consultant and owner of interiors store April & the Bear, a company which began life in 2013 as an online shop, but now has a permanent home in Rathmines in Dublin, selling a rich variety of quirky, well-priced homewares. A former fashion buyer, Lam set up the company when she and her husband Jamie realised how difficult it was to source beautiful, affordable pieces for their home. The latter part...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Taste Maker: Helen Cody – ‘My earliest ambition? To be a fashion designer at the age of six’
The fashion designer on her dad’s homemade marmalade, her twin dogs and shoe umbrellas
Taste Makers: Artists Jill Deering and Gill Henderson: ‘We feel extremely blessed that people out there in the world love what Jill & Gill have created’
The co-founders of Jill & Gill on unappealing habits, sugar sandwiches and playing the Gemini card
Taste maker: Fiona Heaney, designer: ‘My motto? Do it once, and do it to the best of your ability’
The creative director of Fee G on buying quality over quantity, American pancakes and a house in the sand dunes
Creative inspiration: The Paris exhibitions celebrating YSL’s stylish symbiosis of fashion and art
A new series of exhibitions running in Paris until May 15 pays tribute to the late fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, who used art as a wellspring of creative inspiration throughout his lengthy career