The Taste Maker: design consultant Siobhan Lam – ‘Everyone feels like a phoney at some point. Just know that you are good enough and get to work’

Siobhan Lam is a design consultant and owner of interiors store April & the Bear, a company which began life in 2013 as an online shop, but now has a permanent home in Rathmines in Dublin, selling a rich variety of quirky, well-priced homewares. A former fashion buyer, Lam set up the company when she and her husband Jamie realised how difficult it was to source beautiful, affordable pieces for their home. The latter part...