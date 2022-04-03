Taste Makers: Artists Jill Deering and Gill Henderson: ‘We feel extremely blessed that people out there in the world love what Jill & Gill have created’

Launched as an art and fashion brand in 2017, Jill & Gill is a garment and fine art print business co-founded by Jill Deering and Gill Henderson, who specialise in creating eye-catching “wearable art” featuring cultural icons such as Iris Apfel, Grace Jones, Debbie Harry and Panti Bliss.

What was your earliest ambition?

Jill: I loved drawing pictures for people when I was really young. Having a career in that area was...