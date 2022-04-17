Taste Maker: Helen Cody – ‘My earliest ambition? To be a fashion designer at the age of six’
The fashion designer on her dad’s homemade marmalade, her twin dogs and shoe umbrellas
Helen Cody has been a leading name in the fashion world for almost three decades. Specialising in beautifully crafted, handmade or limited edition pieces, she has dressed celebrities on red carpets around the world. She is among the many Irish designers featuring at The ARC Fashion Show, taking place on Thursday, April 21 in the RDS Concert Hall. All funds raised will go to ARC Cancer Support Centres.
What was your earliest ambition?
To...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Taste Makers: Artists Jill Deering and Gill Henderson: ‘We feel extremely blessed that people out there in the world love what Jill & Gill have created’
The co-founders of Jill & Gill on unappealing habits, sugar sandwiches and playing the Gemini card
Taste maker: Fiona Heaney, designer: ‘My motto? Do it once, and do it to the best of your ability’
The creative director of Fee G on buying quality over quantity, American pancakes and a house in the sand dunes
Creative inspiration: The Paris exhibitions celebrating YSL’s stylish symbiosis of fashion and art
A new series of exhibitions running in Paris until May 15 pays tribute to the late fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, who used art as a wellspring of creative inspiration throughout his lengthy career
Fashion: Summer skies, holidays and glamorous nights out are all reflected in the styles and colours of Louise Kennedy’s Spring/Summer ‘22 collection
Hue-wise, this is a collection that will make you long for the blue waters of the Caribbean