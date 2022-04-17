Taste Maker: Helen Cody – ‘My earliest ambition? To be a fashion designer at the age of six’

Helen Cody has been a leading name in the fashion world for almost three decades. Specialising in beautifully crafted, handmade or limited edition pieces, she has dressed celebrities on red carpets around the world. She is among the many Irish designers featuring at The ARC Fashion Show, taking place on Thursday, April 21 in the RDS Concert Hall. All funds raised will go to ARC Cancer Support Centres.

What was your earliest ambition?

To...