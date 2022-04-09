Men’s Style: The suit gets a smart reboot at Brown Thomas

It’s the suit, but not as you’ve known it. Sharp dressers are wearing slim fit suits in light and luxurious fabrics, with inspiration taken from the dapper style seen on the streets of Milan. This is the hybrid working look 2.0, where boxy shapes have been replaced by elegantly tailored jackets and trousers, and where swapping out a standard shirt for a well-cut t-shirt or Cuban collar shirt makes for an altogether more contemporary look....