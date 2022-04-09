Subscribe Today
Men’s Style: The suit gets a smart reboot at Brown Thomas

‘Smart Luxury’ is the new mood at Brown Thomas stores, says head of menswear Stephen Burnett in conversation with Elaine Prendeville

Elaine Prendeville

 @elprendeville
9th April, 2022
Jacquemus grey blazer, €610; Jacquemus  grey trousers, €390; Jacquemus top, €290. Photography by Conor Clinch and styling by Darren Feeney throughout. All clothing available at Brown Thomas

It’s the suit, but not as you’ve known it. Sharp dressers are wearing slim fit suits in light and luxurious fabrics, with inspiration taken from the dapper style seen on the streets of Milan. This is the hybrid working look 2.0, where boxy shapes have been replaced by elegantly tailored jackets and trousers, and where swapping out a standard shirt for a well-cut t-shirt or Cuban collar shirt makes for an altogether more contemporary look....

