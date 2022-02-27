Fashion: Summer skies, holidays and glamorous nights out are all reflected in the styles and colours of Louise Kennedy’s Spring/Summer ‘22 collection

It’s time to put that tracksuit from lockdown where it belongs – in the skip.

Louise Kennedy’s Spring/Summer ’22 collection is a feast of glamour, with 1960s boho stylings complementing textures including lace and crepe and a heavy emphasis on dresses with embellished detailing for dinners, dances and weddings.

“Women are excited about being able to dress up again,” Kennedy says. “Our clients are excited to invest in glamour dressing...