Fashion: A Nineties revival powered by excitement and fun
Micro-minis as worn by 1990s stars like Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears are among the key looks for the season ahead
Well, it has happened: the 1990s are back, and not just the 1990s, but a very specific version of that decade. Remember Christina Aguilera in the music video for Dirrty, when she wore a micro-mini and a bikini top while singing in a boxing ring?
Micro-minis as worn by 1990s stars like Aguilera and Britney Spears are among the key looks for the season ahead, as alongside an explosion of colour – think orange, yellow...
