Subscribe Today
Log In

Fashion

Fashion: A Nineties revival powered by excitement and fun

Micro-minis as worn by 1990s stars like Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears are among the key looks for the season ahead

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
23rd January, 2022
Fashion: A Nineties revival powered by excitement and fun
Valentino shirt dress €2,900. The focus this season is on long legs, dropped waistlines, tiny skirts and a daring approach to fashion, the better to chase away the clouds of the pandemic

Well, it has happened: the 1990s are back, and not just the 1990s, but a very specific version of that decade. Remember Christina Aguilera in the music video for Dirrty, when she wore a micro-mini and a bikini top while singing in a boxing ring?

Micro-minis as worn by 1990s stars like Aguilera and Britney Spears are among the key looks for the season ahead, as alongside an explosion of colour – think orange, yellow...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

We all know someone who is notoriously difficult to shop for. That’s where the art of personalisation comes in

Name that gift

Fashion Mary Cate Smith
Paul Costelloe: ‘The thread running through my career has been the importance of using great materials with a unique Irish twist.’ Picture: Debbie Bragg

The Last Word with Paul Costelloe

Fashion Nadine O’Regan
Shelly Corkery: ‘Style and functionality are key focuses this year.’ Picture: Kieran Harnett

Interview: Shelly Corkery, fashion buying director for Brown Thomas

Fashion Nadine O’Regan
Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani pictured in 1972: the couple were divorced in 1994 and a new film, House of Gucci, explores the murder of Maurizio by his estranged wife. Picture: Shutterstock

Zeitgeist: How a family of fashion royalty tore itself apart

Fashion Rose Mary Roche

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1