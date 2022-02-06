Subscribe Today
Log In

Fashion

Dazzling decor ideas for 2022

Every year, particular textures and tones capture the imagination. 2022’s dominant mood is a celebratory one with colour and sparkle, and a renewed focus on the quality of materials

Amanda Kavanagh
6th February, 2022
Dazzling decor ideas for 2022
Mona Fox of @the_foxed_house in her wellness room. Picture: Philip Lauterbach

Attitudes towards interior trends are going the same way as those on fast fashion. Out are throwaway seasonal changes and the urge to recreate a particular look, and in is the tuning into memories and personal taste to create truly unique spaces. It helps that we’ve spent so much time at home in the last two years, and the absence and perpetual postponement of brand-led trade shows has only added to the introspection.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Valentino shirt dress €2,900. The focus this season is on long legs, dropped waistlines, tiny skirts and a daring approach to fashion, the better to chase away the clouds of the pandemic

Fashion: A Nineties revival powered by excitement and fun

Fashion Nadine O’Regan
We all know someone who is notoriously difficult to shop for. That’s where the art of personalisation comes in

Name that gift

Fashion Mary Cate Smith
Paul Costelloe: ‘The thread running through my career has been the importance of using great materials with a unique Irish twist.’ Picture: Debbie Bragg

The Last Word with Paul Costelloe

Fashion Nadine O’Regan
Shelly Corkery: ‘Style and functionality are key focuses this year.’ Picture: Kieran Harnett

Interview: Shelly Corkery, fashion buying director for Brown Thomas

Fashion Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1