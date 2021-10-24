Subscribe Today
Anna Daly interview: ‘I always think nothing stays the same in the fast lane, and it shouldn't’

Once a familiar fixture on our early-morning TV screens, Anna Daly used the pandemic to re-evaluate her career choices. Her latest venture, an ethical clothing company, captures the zeitgeist of the ever-growing environmentally-conscious era

Mary Cate Smith
24th October, 2021
Anna Daly: ‘If you're not nervous before doing anything that really matters, then maybe it doesn't matter to you at all.’ Picture: Lili Forberg

Anna Daly and I aren’t friends in real life, but we do follow each other on Instagram. Of the people who follow my posts, Daly is an Instagrammer who stands out. While the majority of my interactions with other people on the social media network share the same formula (reactions are sent via emojis), Daly messages me to check if I’m okay after a bad fall.

When we finally chat over...

