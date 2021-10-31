Yellen: historic global tax consensus ‘likely to prove durable’

Janet Yellen, the US treasury secretary, considers the question for a second time before responding carefully, politely and concisely. “I would not wish to label Ireland a tax haven,” the 75-year-old former chair of the Federal Reserve says.

Yellen is speaking to the Business Post in her only Irish interview ahead of her visit to Dublin tomorrow where she will meet with Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, and hold a series of...