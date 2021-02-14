Tommy Tiernan: ‘There’s a pressure to have phenomenal erections all the time’
The comedian’s unorthodox chat show has been a sensational success. With an extended run continuing this month, the host, writer and stand-up shares his meditations on life, sex, and not following the money
We’re talking about ageing. Tiernan, at 51, is five years older than I am, and I’m tapping him for insights. He’s intrigued by “the changing nature of sex as you get older”. The conventional representation of the ageing libido, he says, is one of dysfunction, to be treated with tablets. But he sees it differently.
“Because your horn isn’t as relentless or as defiant as it used to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Phil Siveter: ‘Fibre broadband is crucial and the last year has driven that home’
Despite operating in a global pandemic, at a crucial and extremely competitive time for telecoms, Nokia’s chief executive in Ireland and Britain is calm – and decidedly upbeat about the future
Been there, Dunne that: Ben Dunne on the highs and lows of life in the public eye
The businessman holds forth on mental health, what he would say to his younger self, and why he has changed his business model in the age of Covid-19
Malaki: ‘My notebook and pen were my best friends at times where I struggled’
Acclaimed Dublin-born rapper Malaki says his music has served him well as an outlet for his thoughts
Saoirse McHugh interview: Talking ’bout her generation
Saoirse McHugh made a big impact on Irish politics in a short time. Her bids for elections were ultimately unsuccessful, but she gave voice to a growing cohort of young, green, liberal and, politically speaking, homeless voters. What lies in store for the eco firebrand?