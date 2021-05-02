‘This is not a vendetta, it is our job’: the role of the Debenhams liquidators
The protests by former Debenhams workers have seen the stakes rise due to Garda intervention, while a liquidation of the British chain’s Irish operation has gathered pace. Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG say if a deal that worked for everybody could have been done, they would have made it happen
When Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG were appointed liquidators of the Irish arm of Debenhams, the ultimately doomed British department store, the pair expected the liquidation to be wrapped up in a few weeks.
The Irish business had 11 stores, nearly a thousand workers, and stock valued at £11 million or so. For two seasoned liquidators, it was a relatively straightforward job.
“I thought it would get resolved as we came out...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Niall Breslin interview: ‘I have felt rudderless for years’
The podcaster, musician and former judge on The Voice of Ireland has bought his first house on the back of a Spotify deal that has made a lasting impression on his listeners
Micheál Martin: ‘The pandemic has helped us to accelerate health reforms’
In an interview with the Business Post Taoiseach Micheál Martin offers hope on the vaccines, a shot in the arm to the health budget, and a dose of reality on his dealings with Fianna Fáil backbenchers – and Leo Varadkar
Olly Alexander: ‘This is how I want to be and put myself out there. I know how lucky I am to do that’
The Years & Years singer has found himself thrown into the limelight after starring in Russell T Davies’ highly acclaimed drama It’s A Sin – and he’s determined to make the most of it
Taking the chaos out of top sporting teams’ schedules
Former Ireland rugby international Andrew Trimble and Gareth Quinn are scoring with their company Kairos, having acquired a string of top rugby and football clubs as clients