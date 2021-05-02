‘This is not a vendetta, it is our job’: the role of the Debenhams liquidators

When Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG were appointed liquidators of the Irish arm of Debenhams, the ultimately doomed British department store, the pair expected the liquidation to be wrapped up in a few weeks.

The Irish business had 11 stores, nearly a thousand workers, and stock valued at £11 million or so. For two seasoned liquidators, it was a relatively straightforward job.

“I thought it would get resolved as we came out...