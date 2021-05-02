Subscribe Today
Log In

Interview

‘This is not a vendetta, it is our job’: the role of the Debenhams liquidators

The protests by former Debenhams workers have seen the stakes rise due to Garda intervention, while a liquidation of the British chain’s Irish operation has gathered pace. Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG say if a deal that worked for everybody could have been done, they would have made it happen

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
2nd May, 2021
‘This is not a vendetta, it is our job’: the role of the Debenhams liquidators

When Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary of KPMG were appointed liquidators of the Irish arm of Debenhams, the ultimately doomed British department store, the pair expected the liquidation to be wrapped up in a few weeks.

The Irish business had 11 stores, nearly a thousand workers, and stock valued at £11 million or so. For two seasoned liquidators, it was a relatively straightforward job.

“I thought it would get resolved as we came out...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Niall Breslin gets to work on his new house Greystones, Co Wicklow. Picture: Bryan Meade

Niall Breslin interview: ‘I have felt rudderless for years’

Interview Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago
Micheál Martin: ‘I think we want to move on to a new phase. I think we can get there’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Micheál Martin: ‘The pandemic has helped us to accelerate health reforms’

Interview Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago
Olly Alexander: ‘I would always encourage people to be honest, because you get one shot at this. It saved me, the fact that I got to be honest’

Olly Alexander: ‘This is how I want to be and put myself out there. I know how lucky I am to do that’

Interview Nadine O’Regan 2 weeks ago
Andrew Trimble and Gareth Quinn at Kairos’s offices in Belfast: ‘It’s very easy to get gobbled up by opportunity’. Picture: Stephen Davison

Taking the chaos out of top sporting teams’ schedules

Interview Emmet Ryan 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1