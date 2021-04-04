Taking the chaos out of top sporting teams’ schedules

Andrew Trimble and Gareth Quinn are refreshingly honest, no more so than when explaining the origin of the name or their company Kairos. “Gareth just drank a bottle of red wine one night and started googling Greek terms,” Trimble told the Business Post.

For those who don’t dally in the classics while imbibing, Kairos means an opportune moment.

“I actually love the name. We have the vision piece, which...