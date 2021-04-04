Subscribe Today
Log In

Interview

Taking the chaos out of top sporting teams’ schedules

Former Ireland rugby international Andrew Trimble and Gareth Quinn are scoring with their company Kairos, having acquired a string of top rugby and football clubs as clients

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
4th April, 2021
Taking the chaos out of top sporting teams’ schedules
Andrew Trimble and Gareth Quinn at Kairos’s offices in Belfast: ‘It’s very easy to get gobbled up by opportunity’. Picture: Stephen Davison

Andrew Trimble and Gareth Quinn are refreshingly honest, no more so than when explaining the origin of the name or their company Kairos. “Gareth just drank a bottle of red wine one night and started googling Greek terms,” Trimble told the Business Post.

For those who don’t dally in the classics while imbibing, Kairos means an opportune moment.

“I actually love the name. We have the vision piece, which...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘I’ve learned in the last year how to listen to myself and I’m careful about how I consume the news‘

Jennifer Zamparelli: ‘I’m happy where I am. I’m sick of setting goals. What’s next? Nothing, that’s what’s next!’

Interview Tanya Sweeney 1 week ago
Paul Tweed: For three decades, his name has been synonymous with defamation Pic: Stephen Davison

A case apart: Paul Tweed interviewed

Interview Barry J Whyte 2 weeks ago
Dr Kellie Adamson, co-founder of Septec, has developed a rapid test for bloodstream infection

Dr Kellie Adamson: ‘We have the background and the education behind us: we spent a lot of time making sure the device works’

Interview Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
Sanj Bhayro, chief operating officer for Google’s cloud business in Europe: ‘A year from now we’re going to see how hybrid working has manifested.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Sanj Bhayro: ‘Every company is looking at how it can use cloud to grow and scale’

Interview Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1