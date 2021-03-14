Sanj Bhayro: ‘Every company is looking at how it can use cloud to grow and scale’
The head of sales for Google’s cloud business has a wide remit but it comes down to helping businesses across all industries become more digital
As head of sales for Google’s cloud business in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Sanj Bhayro is used to finding relatable ways to describe what he does to people – which is where his mother-in-law comes in.
“She is 86 and I’m not sure she knows what I do, but the one thing I am super proud of is that, during the pandemic, she has taken her bridge class online,” Bhayro told...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
‘The mentality moved from, ‘I don’t know what’s going on’, to, ‘I might be living here for quite a while, I need to start fixing things’
Oisín Hanrahan was studying in Harvard Business School when he came up with Handy, an app-led service for repairers and installers. He’s now chief executive of Angi Homeservices which has seen its revenue go up to $1.46 billion during the pandemic
#HowIDidIt: a new Women in Leadership podcast from the Business Post
To mark International Women’s Day and the launch of our new podcast, we bring you extracts from the first three interviews in the series, with Hazel Chu, Anne O’Leary and Catherine Martin
The Sunday Interview: David Beirne, managing director, UPMC
The GAA fan and UPMC Ireland managing director promises the giant healthcare operator won’t be a hurler on the ditch as it lends its expertise to the health service here
Ray Ryan: ‘Irish companies need to be able to deal with a bigger marketplace. That lends itself to the cloud’
Ray Ryan’s newly formed Noledge Group aims to deliver software solutions that help manufacturing companies become more efficient from the warehouse up