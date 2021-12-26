Subscribe Today
Interview

Roderic O’Gorman interview: ‘There’s a commitment across all three government parties to deliver affordable childcare’

The Minister for Children has a busy year ahead, with his main priority being to overhaul a dysfunctional childcare sector in a way that will reduce fees for parents while at the same time increasing pay for childcare workers

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
26th December, 2021
Roderic O’Gorman: the Minister for Children has secured an increase of €78 million for childcare funding in the budget, bringing the total for 2022 to €716 million. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Over the past year, Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, has been dealing with the €800 million compensation scheme for mother and baby home survivors, the proposed abolition of direct provision centres, and the residency scheme for 17,000 undocumented migrants.

O’Gorman seems set for every bit as busy a year in 2022, as he sets his sights on an issue that affects families up and down the country – Ireland’s dysfunctional childcare system....

