Roderic O’Gorman interview: ‘There’s a commitment across all three government parties to deliver affordable childcare’

Over the past year, Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, has been dealing with the €800 million compensation scheme for mother and baby home survivors, the proposed abolition of direct provision centres, and the residency scheme for 17,000 undocumented migrants.

O’Gorman seems set for every bit as busy a year in 2022, as he sets his sights on an issue that affects families up and down the country – Ireland’s dysfunctional childcare system....