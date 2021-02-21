Ray Ryan: ‘Irish companies need to be able to deal with a bigger marketplace. That lends itself to the cloud’
Ray Ryan’s newly formed Noledge Group aims to deliver software solutions that help manufacturing companies become more efficient from the warehouse up
Ray Ryan began his working life in a warehouse and, a few decades later, he’s still involved with warehouses, but from a rather different perspective.
He is chief executive of the Noledge Group, the recently formed collective comprising his two businesses Envisage and OSSM (pronounced awesome). The new group has been formed as Ryan is eyeing potential acquisitions and looking to expand the focus of his organisation.
The Noledge Group provides business software...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Sunday Interview: David Beirne, managing director, UPMC
The GAA fan and UPMC Ireland managing director promises the giant healthcare operator won’t be a hurler on the ditch as it lends its expertise to the health service here
Phil Siveter: ‘Fibre broadband is crucial and the last year has driven that home’
Despite operating in a global pandemic, at a crucial and extremely competitive time for telecoms, Nokia’s chief executive in Ireland and Britain is calm – and decidedly upbeat about the future
Tommy Tiernan: ‘There’s a pressure to have phenomenal erections all the time’
The comedian’s unorthodox chat show has been a sensational success. With an extended run continuing this month, the host, writer and stand-up shares his meditations on life, sex, and not following the money
Been there, Dunne that: Ben Dunne on the highs and lows of life in the public eye
The businessman holds forth on mental health, what he would say to his younger self, and why he has changed his business model in the age of Covid-19