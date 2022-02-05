Ray Foley interview: ‘Keeping people company is the most important thing’

Ray Foley, the former Red FM presenter who has recently grasped the reins of Today FM’s 2pm-4.30pm show, is thinking back to when he was 17, when he worked summer months at Oasis, the Ballina-based bottled water cooler manufacturer.

“The only radio stations I knew about were 2FM and Atlantic 252. I had no awareness at all of 98FM or FM104, although flicking through Hot Press you’d see an ad for the stations,...