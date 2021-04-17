Subscribe Today
Log In

Interview

Olly Alexander: ‘This is how I want to be and put myself out there. I know how lucky I am to do that’

The Years & Years singer has found himself thrown into the limelight after starring in Russell T Davies’ highly acclaimed drama It’s A Sin – and he’s determined to make the most of it

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
17th April, 2021
Olly Alexander: ‘This is how I want to be and put myself out there. I know how lucky I am to do that’
Olly Alexander: ‘I would always encourage people to be honest, because you get one shot at this. It saved me, the fact that I got to be honest’

Olly Alexander knew what he was going to do: he was going to watch the programme on his own, with nobody around him.

Ordinarily, when a new TV series was set to emerge, there would be a special preview screening for cast and crew. But because of Covid-19, Alexander, the lead in the Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin, sat down to watch the series solo, in his apartment in a London under lockdown.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Andrew Trimble and Gareth Quinn at Kairos’s offices in Belfast: ‘It’s very easy to get gobbled up by opportunity’. Picture: Stephen Davison

Taking the chaos out of top sporting teams’ schedules

Interview Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
‘I’ve learned in the last year how to listen to myself and I’m careful about how I consume the news‘

Jennifer Zamparelli: ‘I’m happy where I am. I’m sick of setting goals. What’s next? Nothing, that’s what’s next!’

Interview Tanya Sweeney 2 weeks ago
Paul Tweed: For three decades, his name has been synonymous with defamation Pic: Stephen Davison

A case apart: Paul Tweed interviewed

Interview Barry J Whyte 3 weeks ago
Dr Kellie Adamson, co-founder of Septec, has developed a rapid test for bloodstream infection

Dr Kellie Adamson: ‘We have the background and the education behind us: we spent a lot of time making sure the device works’

Interview Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1