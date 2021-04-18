Micheál Martin: ‘The pandemic has helped us to accelerate health reforms’

Micheál Martin had three big Covid-19 vaccine announcements last week – two bad and one good.

“It's been a very hectic week, and it kind of illustrates the rollercoaster nature of the pandemic,” he told the Business Post.

In an interview in his office in the Department of the Taoiseach, he described a series of phone calls in recent weeks to Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission,...