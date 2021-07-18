Subscribe Today
Log In

Interview

Michael McGrath interview: ‘If we have to change tack, we will’

The Minister for Public Expenditure says the strategy outlined in the government’s summer economic statement is achievable, despite the ongoing pressures of the pandemic

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
18th July, 2021
Michael McGrath interview: ‘If we have to change tack, we will’
Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform: the summer economic statement provides for €50 billion in capital spending over the next four years. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Michael McGrath has a black and white photo of Brian Lenihan jr on the wall of his office in the Department of Public Expenditure. He worked closely with the former finance minister, who died from pancreatic cancer ten years ago this month, and often went out to bat for him on the airwaves during the last financial crash.

Now McGrath is gearing up for a budget that will be presented at a time when the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Leicester City chief executive Susan Whelan: ‘The behaviour of some of the fans around Wembley was hugely disappointing’. Picture: Getty

Zero-tolerance needed for unruly fans, says Leicester boss Whelan

Interview Róisín Burke 2 hours ago

‘This is not a vendetta, it is our job’: the role of the Debenhams liquidators

Interview Barry J Whyte 2 months ago
Niall Breslin gets to work on his new house Greystones, Co Wicklow. Picture: Bryan Meade

Niall Breslin interview: ‘I have felt rudderless for years’

Interview Nadine O’Regan 2 months ago
Micheál Martin: ‘I think we want to move on to a new phase. I think we can get there’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Micheál Martin: ‘The pandemic has helped us to accelerate health reforms’

Interview Michael Brennan 3 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1