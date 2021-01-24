Subscribe Today
Malaki: ‘My notebook and pen were my best friends at times where I struggled’

Acclaimed Dublin-born rapper Malaki says his music has served him well as an outlet for his thoughts

Tony Clayton-Lea
24th January, 2021
Malaki: ‘I wanted to write for myself, not because my teacher told me to do 1,000 words on Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.’ Picture: Paula Trojner

Seclusion of sorts has always been there for Malaki, be it his home, his bedroom or a recording studio. The Dubliner (aka Hugh Mulligan) has viewed each space as a confession box, via which he could offload his anxieties, his inner thoughts, his reasons to doubt and believe.

Entry into music for Malaki was virtually subliminal. From the age of eight, when he was handed a set of headphones and a Sony Walkman, he would...

