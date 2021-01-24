Malaki: ‘My notebook and pen were my best friends at times where I struggled’

Seclusion of sorts has always been there for Malaki, be it his home, his bedroom or a recording studio. The Dubliner (aka Hugh Mulligan) has viewed each space as a confession box, via which he could offload his anxieties, his inner thoughts, his reasons to doubt and believe.

Entry into music for Malaki was virtually subliminal. From the age of eight, when he was handed a set of headphones and a Sony Walkman, he would...