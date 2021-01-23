Kevin McGahern: ‘2020 was the most annoying yet interesting year in human history’
The comedian travelled across the US interviewing Trump supporters in 2016, now his new panel show, Clear History, will encourage guests to discuss Irish historical events while revealing their own mortifying personal memories
When comedian, writer and broadcaster Kevin McGahern logs on to a Zoom call with the Business Post earlier this week, he is the very vision of new fatherhood – good-humoured, a little tired, having just paused fatherly duties to slip into another room for the call. “All I keep thinking about is the couples I know who have had children – there’s no way they did this,” he laughs. “I don’t know how our parents’...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Introducing credit unions to the Revolut generation
Wellington IT has brought the lending institutions into the digital age, helping them appeal to first-time savers, according to managing director Declan Colfer
Mary Lou McDonald: ‘Being pig ignorant online adds nothing to the sum of human knowledge. Please stop.’
The Sinn Féin leader, in a wide ranging interview, appeals to supporters of her own party and others to refrain from posting abusive material on social media sites during political debate
Angel investors’ faith in tech firm reaps heavenly rewards
Chief executive of Workhuman says original shareholders, after 20-year wait, will have made ‘hundreds of times’ what they put in
Thomas Piketty: ‘Inequality and the rise of Trump and Brexit are closely related’
The bestselling economist is in lockdown in Paris while his new 1,100-page book, Capital and Ideology, has just been published. Recently, he and 400 other academics signed a letter arguing that Europe’s Covid-19 crisis needed a Europe-wide financial response: the Eurobond