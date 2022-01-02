John Fitzpatrick interview: ‘You won’t find one big hotel in Manhattan that has an owner on the floor every day, but I’m here and I’m watching’
His relationship with his father wasn’t always easy, but New York hotelier John Fitzpatrick learned a lot from it, including ‘never to forget that you’re an innkeeper’
Nearly 30 years ago, John Fitzpatrick sat on the balcony of the penthouse in his hotel on Lexington Avenue to contemplate what he had done. It was January 1992 and a month had passed since he opened his first hotel in New York. For the first time in his life he realised he could truly empathise with his father. He felt exposed.
At the time, Fitzpatrick was living in the penthouse, having just opened the Fitzpatrick Manhattan,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Heather Humphreys interview: ‘If people have defrauded the system, they should face the full rigours of the law’
Fraudulent PUP claims, the thorny pensions issue and child maintenance reform are among the priorities in 2022 for Heather Humphreys, the minister at the heart of the welfare response to the pandemic
Seán Ó Fearghaíl interview: ‘It's no longer acceptable to have sessions of the Dáil in the early hours of the morning’
The Fianna Fáil TD and Ceann Comhairle says bar a disaster situation, the Dáil will now remain in Leinster House and among the items to be addressed in the new year is the recording of TDs fobbin in, and a proposal for remote working
Roderic O’Gorman interview: ‘There’s a commitment across all three government parties to deliver affordable childcare’
The Minister for Children has a busy year ahead, with his main priority being to overhaul a dysfunctional childcare sector in a way that will reduce fees for parents while at the same time increasing pay for childcare workers
Mary Lou McDonald interview: ‘I’m not one bit presumptuous about Sinn Féin’s automatic ascent to power’
The Sinn Féin leader’s prospects of becoming the first ever female taoiseach are looking increasingly good, but she is adamant that she won’t take the result of the next general election for granted