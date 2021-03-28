Jennifer Zamparelli: ‘I’m happy where I am. I’m sick of setting goals. What’s next? Nothing, that’s what’s next!’
The broadcaster once famously described herself as an ‘iron fist in a velvet glove’ on BBC’s The Apprentice. Now she’s an affable radio personality having found her groove on her 2FM weekday slot, not to mention her next gig as the presenter of a new family quiz show for RTÉ
Last year was always going to be an eventful 12 months for Jennifer Zamparelli. Kicking things off with a second stint as co-host of RTÉ’s juggernaut Dancing with the Stars, the broadcaster was also turning 40 in April 2020.
Despite claiming that she was feeling fine about the milestone birthday in the run-up to it (“Turning 40? I’m like Woo-hoo!” read one newspaper headline), Zamparelli ended up having a somewhat muted celebration in the back...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
A case apart: Paul Tweed interviewed
From humble beginnings, Belfast native Paul Tweed has built up one of the most lucrative defamation law practices in the world. Now he’s setting his sights on social media giants like Twitter and Facebook
Dr Kellie Adamson: ‘We have the background and the education behind us: we spent a lot of time making sure the device works’
A high-profile US scandal has made fundraising in the blood testing tech sector more difficult, but it hasn’t stopped Dublin firm Septec from raising €8.8 million
Sanj Bhayro: ‘Every company is looking at how it can use cloud to grow and scale’
The head of sales for Google’s cloud business has a wide remit but it comes down to helping businesses across all industries become more digital
‘The mentality moved from, ‘I don’t know what’s going on’, to, ‘I might be living here for quite a while, I need to start fixing things’
Oisín Hanrahan was studying in Harvard Business School when he came up with Handy, an app-led service for repairers and installers. He’s now chief executive of Angi Homeservices which has seen its revenue go up to $1.46 billion during the pandemic