Jamie Dimon interview: ‘A Covid wave of insolvencies will not happen’
The world’s most famous banker Jamie Dimon, the head of JP Morgan Chase, holds forth in an exclusive interview on America’s post-pandemic prospects, the role his bank played in the 2008 global crash, and the new technology-driven banking landscape
Jamie Dimon breezes into a suite at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin city, introduces himself and makes his apologies for his slightly delayed arrival.
Arguably the world’s best-known banker, he has spent the preceding hour or so meeting with “some of Ireland’s major, major employers” in the adjoining room, from where he emerges to the sounds of rapturous applause.
The 65-year-old is in town to check in on JP...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Yellen: historic global tax consensus ‘likely to prove durable’
In an exclusive interview, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen reveals a belief that Ireland’s corporate tax reform will put it on the right side of history
Eddie O’Connor interview: ‘Airtricity and Mainstream were good, but that will pale into insignificance compared to Supernode’
The veteran eco-tycoon’s latest project, Supernode, is his most ambitious yet – to turn Ireland into the renewable energy powerhouse of Europe
Ireland ‘struggling to grasp’ opportunity to harvest offshore wind, SSE chief says
Country’s ‘fantastic track record’ with onshore wind has not been replicated offshore, according to Alistair Phillips-Davies
The Big Interview: Dan Purcell, founder Ceartas DMCA
Dan Purcell’s social media start-up Ceartas DMCA aims to take cases of image-based sexual abuse off the internet, as well as help OnlyFans content creators to protect their revenue from piracy