Subscribe Today
Log In

Interview

Jamie Dimon interview: ‘A Covid wave of insolvencies will not happen’

The world’s most famous banker Jamie Dimon, the head of JP Morgan Chase, holds forth in an exclusive interview on America’s post-pandemic prospects, the role his bank played in the 2008 global crash, and the new technology-driven banking landscape

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
31st October, 2021
Jamie Dimon interview: ‘A Covid wave of insolvencies will not happen’
Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JP Morgan Chase: ‘The greatest long-term risk to mankind is nuclear proliferation. Number two is if we don’t deal with climate change properly’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Jamie Dimon breezes into a suite at the Westbury Hotel in Dublin city, introduces himself and makes his apologies for his slightly delayed arrival.

Arguably the world’s best-known banker, he has spent the preceding hour or so meeting with “some of Ireland’s major, major employers” in the adjoining room, from where he emerges to the sounds of rapturous applause.

The 65-year-old is in town to check in on JP...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Janet Yellen, US treasury secretary: ‘I would not wish to label Ireland a tax haven’. Picture: Bloomberg

Yellen: historic global tax consensus ‘likely to prove durable’

Interview Peter O'Dwyer 6 hours ago
Eddie O’Connor, co-founder and chairman of Mainstream Renewable Power: ‘Offshore is the place to be.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Eddie O’Connor interview: ‘Airtricity and Mainstream were good, but that will pale into insignificance compared to Supernode’

Interview Róisín Burke 4 weeks ago
Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE: ‘Ireland is still struggling, maybe, to grasp that opportunity of using all of that wonderful seabed that it’s got around there’

Ireland ‘struggling to grasp’ opportunity to harvest offshore wind, SSE chief says

Interview Peter O'Dwyer 1 month ago
Dan Purcell: ‘We kind of sit in this interesting cross section of technology and legal. Of course, we\&#039;re not a law firm, but what we are trying to do is make DMCA services accessible to people’. Picture: Bryan Meade

The Big Interview: Dan Purcell, founder Ceartas DMCA

Interview Aaron Rogan 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1