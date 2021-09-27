Ireland ‘struggling to grasp’ opportunity to harvest offshore wind, SSE chief says

Ireland should be aiming to have 10 gigawatts of offshore wind energy operational over the coming decades but is struggling to grasp the opportunities the sector presents, the head of SSE has said.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, the chief executive at the British utility company, said SSE plc was ready to push ahead with planned investments in offshore energy but warned that Ireland was not currently making the most of the resources at its disposal.

Philips-Davies said that...