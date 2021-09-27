Subscribe Today
Ireland ‘struggling to grasp’ opportunity to harvest offshore wind, SSE chief says

Country’s ‘fantastic track record’ with onshore wind has not been replicated offshore, according to Alistair Phillips-Davies

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
Lorcan Allen - avatar

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
27th September, 2021
Alistair Phillips-Davies, chief executive of SSE: ‘Ireland is still struggling, maybe, to grasp that opportunity of using all of that wonderful seabed that it’s got around there’

Ireland should be aiming to have 10 gigawatts of offshore wind energy operational over the coming decades but is struggling to grasp the opportunities the sector presents, the head of SSE has said.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, the chief executive at the British utility company, said SSE plc was ready to push ahead with planned investments in offshore energy but warned that Ireland was not currently making the most of the resources at its disposal.

Philips-Davies said that...

