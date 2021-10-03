Eddie O’Connor interview: ‘Airtricity and Mainstream were good, but that will pale into insignificance compared to Supernode’

Eddie O’Connor is sitting opposite me, talking expansively, occasionally tilting back his chair in the manner of a recalcitrant schoolboy.

He is going to be outspoken, and looks as if he is already relishing it as we begin our interview in the light-filled boardroom of a renovated Georgian building with its floor-to-ceiling window overlooking trees and greenery below.

At the start of this year, a deal to sell a majority stake of his...