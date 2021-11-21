Earls eases fears of life after rugby with new coffee venture
The Munster and Ireland star has been a source of inspiration not just for his sporting prowess, but for his battle against mental ill-health and physical injury. Now he’s pivoting into the world of business
Keith Earls was en route from Limerick to Carton House when he picked up the phone to chat with the Business Post. Dark clouds were gathering overhead and he was keeping an eye on the weather.
“It’s getting pretty stormy, but it’ll be all right, hopefully,” the Munster and Ireland winger said.
Had our discussion taken place at almost any other time in Earls’s career, the gathering storm clouds...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Brosnan targets €500m sales with BHSL to build second multinational
The former Kerry Group titan sees huge opportunity in the water and waste solutions sector, and is making inroads with the acquisition of Glan Agua
Beyond the binary: Can Alliance capture the North’s middle ground?
The Alliance Party, which represents a growing cohort of voters who are neither unionist nor nationalist, could find itself in second place after the Northern elections next May. Its leader, Naomi Long, says change is coming
Yellen: historic global tax consensus ‘likely to prove durable’
In an exclusive interview, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen reveals a belief that Ireland’s corporate tax reform will put it on the right side of history
Jamie Dimon interview: ‘A Covid wave of insolvencies will not happen’
The world’s most famous banker Jamie Dimon, the head of JP Morgan Chase, holds forth in an exclusive interview on America’s post-pandemic prospects, the role his bank played in the 2008 global crash, and the new technology-driven banking landscape