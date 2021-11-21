Subscribe Today
Interview

Earls eases fears of life after rugby with new coffee venture

The Munster and Ireland star has been a source of inspiration not just for his sporting prowess, but for his battle against mental ill-health and physical injury. Now he’s pivoting into the world of business

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
21st November, 2021
Keith Earls of Ireland ahead of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Picture: Sportsfile

Keith Earls was en route from Limerick to Carton House when he picked up the phone to chat with the Business Post. Dark clouds were gathering overhead and he was keeping an eye on the weather.

“It’s getting pretty stormy, but it’ll be all right, hopefully,” the Munster and Ireland winger said.

Had our discussion taken place at almost any other time in Earls’s career, the gathering storm clouds...

