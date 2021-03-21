A case apart: Paul Tweed interviewed
From humble beginnings, Belfast native Paul Tweed has built up one of the most lucrative defamation law practices in the world. Now he’s setting his sights on social media giants like Twitter and Facebook
Paul Tweed likes to re-tell the story of the moment he realised the power of the internet. He was sitting up at home at some ungodly hour, waiting for an apology to be published.
He had, against all odds, squeezed the apology out of the National Inquirer, a US supermarket tabloid magazine so outré that it often seemed to get away with publishing whatever it liked – from alien babies to celebrity tittle-tattle – because...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Dr Kellie Adamson: ‘We have the background and the education behind us: we spent a lot of time making sure the device works’
A high-profile US scandal has made fundraising in the blood testing tech sector more difficult, but it hasn’t stopped Dublin firm Septec from raising €8.8 million
Sanj Bhayro: ‘Every company is looking at how it can use cloud to grow and scale’
The head of sales for Google’s cloud business has a wide remit but it comes down to helping businesses across all industries become more digital
‘The mentality moved from, ‘I don’t know what’s going on’, to, ‘I might be living here for quite a while, I need to start fixing things’
Oisín Hanrahan was studying in Harvard Business School when he came up with Handy, an app-led service for repairers and installers. He’s now chief executive of Angi Homeservices which has seen its revenue go up to $1.46 billion during the pandemic
#HowIDidIt: a new Women in Leadership podcast from the Business Post
To mark International Women’s Day and the launch of our new podcast, we bring you extracts from the first three interviews in the series, with Hazel Chu, Anne O’Leary and Catherine Martin