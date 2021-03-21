Subscribe Today
Log In

Interview

A case apart: Paul Tweed interviewed

From humble beginnings, Belfast native Paul Tweed has built up one of the most lucrative defamation law practices in the world. Now he’s setting his sights on social media giants like Twitter and Facebook

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
21st March, 2021
A case apart: Paul Tweed interviewed
Paul Tweed: For three decades, his name has been synonymous with defamation Pic: Stephen Davison

Paul Tweed likes to re-tell the story of the moment he realised the power of the internet. He was sitting up at home at some ungodly hour, waiting for an apology to be published.

He had, against all odds, squeezed the apology out of the National Inquirer, a US supermarket tabloid magazine so outré that it often seemed to get away with publishing whatever it liked – from alien babies to celebrity tittle-tattle – because...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Dr Kellie Adamson, co-founder of Septec, has developed a rapid test for bloodstream infection

Dr Kellie Adamson: ‘We have the background and the education behind us: we spent a lot of time making sure the device works’

Interview Emmet Ryan 1 day ago
Sanj Bhayro, chief operating officer for Google’s cloud business in Europe: ‘A year from now we’re going to see how hybrid working has manifested.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Sanj Bhayro: ‘Every company is looking at how it can use cloud to grow and scale’

Interview Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Oisín Hanrahan, the ANGI ceo, in New York. Picture: Corey Sipkin

‘The mentality moved from, ‘I don’t know what’s going on’, to, ‘I might be living here for quite a while, I need to start fixing things’

Interview Róisín Burke 1 week ago
Hazel Chu, Lord Mayor of Dublin: ‘People always advise you to not make decisions during periods of massive change. I obviously didn’t listen to that!’ Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

#HowIDidIt: a new Women in Leadership podcast from the Business Post

Interview Nadine O’Regan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1