To infinite riches. . . and beyond: Marion McKeone on the billionaire space race

On your marks. Get set. Launch. After multiple setbacks, the billionaire space race is well and truly under way. First out of the blocks – or so it seems – is Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder, Washington Post owner and the world’s richest person.

Last week, Bezos stole a march on his fellow billionaires Elon Musk and Richard Branson with his announcement that he will board his own rocket – Blue Origin’s New Shepard...