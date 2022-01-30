UN report shows Belarus organised Ryanair hijack, transport minister says

The “only possible conclusion” from a UN report into the forced landing of a Ryanair fight is that the “Belarusian regime orchestrated the hijacking of a civilian plane for the sole purpose of arresting an opposition journalist”, according to the Minister for Transport.

Eamon Ryan’s first comments on the International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO), report into the downing of Ryanair flight 4978 last year comes as the ICAO council is due...