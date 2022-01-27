Special diplomatic assistance offered to 14 Irish couples expecting babies born through surrogates in Ukraine
Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border has led to serious concerns for the safety of the surrogate mothers, the babies, and the ability of Irish couples to travel in and out of the country
The Department of Foreign Affairs is to offer special diplomatic assistance to 14 Irish couples expecting babies to be born in Ukraine through surrogates in the coming months, the Business Post can reveal.
Some 14 babies of intending Irish parents, who cannot conceive themselves, are due to be born through Ukrainian surrogates between now and May, leading to serious concerns about the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border and the safety of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Donohoe says any easing of EU borrowing limits will be ‘challenging’
European borrowing limits could potentially be eased due to member states running up large debts during the Covid-19 pandemic
Lucinda Creighton: Von der Leyen must hold the line on Poland and Hungary
Sitting back and doing nothing will only encourage other EU states to behave in the manner of the two recalcitrant eastern European nations
Defence department says Ireland would have veto on EU army
In response to Ursula von der Leyen’s recent proposal for a European ‘defence union’, the state said any plans would require unanimous agreement from all member states
Europe at a crossroads: Why Angela Merkel’s departure is just one of the pressing issues facing a troubled continent
After 16 years in power, the German chancellor is standing down. But who will be her replacement, and what are the wider implications for Europe as it grapples with a host of troubling crises?